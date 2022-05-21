"It won't be easy" - Barcelona boss Xavi lifts the lid on club's interest in signing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that it would be difficult for the club to agree a deal with Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich forward but renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has stated that any potential move could be complicated.

Romano took to his verified Twitter page to ascribe comments made by Xavi stating that Barcelona are interested in the 33-year-old.

"Lewandowski? He's one of the options, one of the possibilities. There are negotiations, he has one year of his contract left… it won't be easy.''

He also stated that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has assured him that the squad will be strengthened in the summer.

"Financial situation? Laporta told me we'll be able to reinforce the team, there's confidence."

Robert Lewandowski has just one year left on his current deal with Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Financial situation? Laporta told me we’ll be able to reinforce the team, there’s confidence”. Barça manager Xavi: “Lewandowski? He's one of the options, one of the possibilities. There are negotiations, he has one year of his contract left… it won't be easy”.“Financial situation? Laporta told me we’ll be able to reinforce the team, there’s confidence”. Barça manager Xavi: “Lewandowski? He's one of the options, one of the possibilities. There are negotiations, he has one year of his contract left… it won't be easy”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“Financial situation? Laporta told me we’ll be able to reinforce the team, there’s confidence”. https://t.co/y0pUBPS8mm

The former Borussia Dortmund man elected not to extend his deal with the Bavarians and seemingly bid farewell to the club's fans in the last game of the Bundesliga season.

The German champions will have to sell him off this summer or risk losing him for free when his contract expires next season.

Robert Lewandowski could help reestablish Barcelona as a global force

Robert Lewandowski is one of the standout strikers in the history of the game

Barcelona have struggled to match their previous heights in recent years but Xavi's appointment has helped the Catalans get back on track. However, the club still lacks a cutting edge in attack and will need to augment the frontline.

For context, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the club's joint-top goalscorers this season with 13 goals. The latter only joined midway through the season to highlight Barcelona's lack of a proven goalscorer.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙 Xavi on the United States tour: 🎙 Xavi on the United States tour: https://t.co/8cWcP7b31r

Lewandowski's potential arrival could help solve this. The Poland international has been arguably the standout striker in the world over the last decade.

His record of 344 goals and 72 assists in 374 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich highlights his lethal nature in front of goal.

The 33-year-old has also won several Golden Boots at both domestic and continental level.

Additionally, Lewandowski is one of the most high-profile players in the world. He has proved himself to be a bonafide game-changer and this could be of immense benefit to a young Barcelona side bereft of proven world-beaters.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar