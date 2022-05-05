"Morale will suffer" - Dietmar Hamann explains why title race has swung in favor of Liverpool after 'heartbreaking' Champions League exit for Manchester City

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann believes Pep Guardiola will have a hard time picking up his beleaguered Manchester City's morale following their Champions League capitulation against Real Madrid.

The Cityzens were in pole position to make it to their second consecutive Champions League final as they faced Madrid on Wednesday, May 4. Riyad Mahrez slotted home a second-half strike in a pulsating second-leg of the semi-final and they led 5-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid struck back in the dying embers of the game. They ultimately turned things around to advance with a 6-5 aggregate win over the Premier League leaders.

Following the game, Manchester City players could be seen devastated. They missed out on the chance to finally bring a long-awaited Champions League trophy to the Etihad.

Hamann spoke about the game, claiming how Manchester City were the better team over the two legs and the defeat would be "heartbreaking."

The German told Sky Sports:

“It was really heartbreaking, they led over the two legs for most of the time. But then again they conceded five goals when Real Madrid hardly had a chance.”

He continued:

“Ederson only had four saves to make over the two legs and I always feel that with Guardiola’s teams that he takes responsibility off them. You can’t win games on a tactic board, once the whistle goes the players have got to make decisions. Not for the first time one of his teams made the wrong decisions at the wrong time.”

Hamann then talked about how this defeat could affect Manchester City's Premier League title run. They are just a point above second-placed Liverpool, with four games left to be played. Hamann said:

“Morale will suffer and it won’t be an easy thing… they had two tough games against Atletico not long ago and had two tough games against real. They had to play extra time.”

He added:

“Kyle Walker one of their key players had to come off injured so I think there’s a huge concern he won’t be able to play Saturday. It won’t be easy to lift the team and I think yesterdays game probably swung the league in Liverpool’s favour aswell.”

As Liverpool head towards an unprecedented quadruple Manchester City could face a trophyless season

Manchester City were touted as Premier League title favorites having held a 12-point lead over the Reds earlier this year.

Liverpool's hugely impressive resurgance saw them catch up to Guardiola's men and there is now just a point separating the two sides.

Klopp's men also defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals last month and will face Chelsea in the final on May 14.

Meanwhile, City's last hope of a trophy rests on the Premier League. They can ill afford to drop points with the Anfield giants in red-hot form at the business end of the season.

With just four games remaining for either side, City's loss to Madrid may have huge implications for their hopes of securing a sixth Premier League title.

Edited by Aditya Singh