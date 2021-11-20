"It is not easy to find a style of play" - Thierry Henry notes key issue that could be hindering Lionel Messi's performances at PSG

Thierry Henry has stated that the tactical differences between PSG and Barcelona could be a reason for Lionel Messi's early struggles in the French capital.

Henry believes that as Lionel Messi and other signings arriving late for pre-season, it did not give PSG enough time to build a new system. Speaking to Le Journal du Dimanche (via the Sport Bible), the Frenchman said:

"Without wanting to make excuses for Mauricio Pochettino, when so many players arrive late [for the start of the season], you don't have time to work with them when you're playing every three days. They are going off on international duty whenever you might have the time, it's not easy to find a style of play."

Thierry Henry said it is easy for Barcelona to build a system since they always follow the tactics used by Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff. This is not possible for a club like PSG. Henry added:

"At Barcelona, you have to follow something because there's a history. Rinus Michels was there, then Cruyff came along... Pochettino is looking for a system and 11 players to play in it."

Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi had a successful time together whilst at Barcelona. The duo played a vital role in guiding Barcelona to the the treble back in 2009.

Lionel Messi ended his association with Barcelona after the Blaugrana's financial woes deprived him of a new contract. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to join PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his PSG career

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his time at PSG despite the plethora of goals he scored whilst playing for Barcelona. The 34-year-old forward is yet to score a league goal for the Parisian giants.

Lionel Messi's time at PSG has been hampered by frequent injuries and international commitments. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has played five league matches for PSG, but has completed the full 90 minutes on just two occasions.

However, it is a completely different story when it comes to the Champions League. Lionel Messi has arguably been one of PSG's most in-form players in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has scored three goals in three appearances on the European stage.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for the club in PSG's 2-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City. The former Barcelona superstar then went on to score a brace in their 3-2 comeback win over RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes.

