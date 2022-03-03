“It was not so easy to focus” – Tuchel opens up on ‘noise’ surrounding Chelsea after Abramovich announcement ahead of FA cup tie 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the Blues’ 3-2 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup was not easy due to the circumstances surrounding the club.

The Pensioners have been put on sale by owner Roman Abramovich and there is uncertainly around the club after 19 successful years under the Russian.

Confidence was also not sky high in the Chelsea camp as they had to endure a tough loss in the Carabao Cup final this past Sunday against Liverpool.

After going behind twice against unfancied Luton Town in the FA Cup, Chelsea remained patient and eventually scored the winner through Romelu Lukaku in the second half.

Chelsea are now into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. But Tuchel explained after the game that things off the pitch were a distraction.

The German said:

“It was difficult in terms of the circumstances, a huge difference, you come from Wembley, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and then we gave the players a well-deserved day off."

He added:

“Then you have one day to turn around your mind in a new challenge. We also had a lot of players out so more or less no more defensive players, and a completely new set-up and competition. There was some noise today around the club of course, so it was not so easy to focus but we did very well I think."

Tuchel further noted:

“We conceded straight away but we had big chances to equalise, then go ahead. Then we conceded another one, the second half we stepped up and we pushed and were relentless but never impatient and we deserved to win. So full credit, we did not over-expect from us, and we played a very humble match, very seriously.”

Chelsea will hope to kick-on after FA Cup come-back

Roman Abramovich is looking for a buyer amidst the backdrop of a war in Europe. The decision to sell the club came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the countless sanctions placed over Russians around Europe.

What the fans will hope for is that the players will be affected less by things off the pitch.

Despite their loss to Liverpool in the League Cup, Tuchel's side can finish the season with two more trophies as they are active in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Winning the Premier League is a mathematical possibility, but the Blues will have to hope against chances to win the league this season.

