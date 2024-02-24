"It could end up being a ridiculous situation" - Former Everton chief claims club could sue Manchester City in new FFP twist

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness claimed that the Toffees could sue Manchester City for Premier League points amid the Cityzens' current battle with FFP charges. The 66-year-old also called out the league's chiefs for the delay in dealing with City's case.

It is no secret that the Premier League charged Manchester City with a whopping 115 financial breaches spanning nine seasons. However, the case is yet to be heard by an independent commission, and it's believed that the Cityzens won't be facing any verdict until after 12 months.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, Everton have already been punished with a 10-point deduction for breaching the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules since then and could face more point deductions in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the subject, Keith Wyness, who served as CEO at Goodison Park between 2004 and 2009, suggested that the Toffees could sue the Cityzens for points in the table if they're eventually found guilty of those charges.

“It’s complex, with the 115 charges. I’ve said that many times," he said on Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast. “I think they split off into three or four categories.

“I just don’t know why it’s taking so long. Man City recently beat Everton – is there a case for Everton to sue and get those points back if City are found guilty and we’re innocent of the charges?

“That’s where this stupid merry-go-round the Premier League have opened could end. It could end up being a ridiculous situation like that.

“The delay in hearing Man City’s case is something I’m definitely against and it could have been handled much better by the Premier League,” Wyness added.

What's next for Manchester City and Everton?

Both Manchester City and Everton will be busy in the Premier League this weekend. The Toffees will go head-to-head with Brighton at the Falmer Stadium today (Saturday, February 24).

The Cityzens, on the other hand, will lock horns with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium today. A victory will take them just one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's men have scored just two goals in their last two Premier League games. They played a 1-1 draw with Chelsea before managing to beat Brentford 1-0 last time out and will need to raise their efforts in attack going forward.