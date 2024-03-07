"It would have ended 5-2!” - Fabio Capello slams Real Madrid's performance in 1-1 draw with Leipzig

Former England manager Fabio Capello has slammed Real Madrid's performance against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (March 6).

Los Blancos faced the Bundesliga outfit for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid eked out a feeble 1-1 draw to progress to the last-eight.

Los Blancos appeared second-best in most areas of the pitch, leading Capello to assess after the game (via Madrid Universal):

“Perhaps Real Madrid lacked air (joking about the total coverage of the roof of the stadium for the first time in history). But, in the end, all it took was quality play – if we put Real Madrid’s quality into Leipzig, it would have ended 5-2!”

He continued:

“Leipzig played a great game, they dominated and had many chances but they didn’t take advantage of them. They played well until the penalty area.

"There, they lacked the quality needed to win, and they also had a bit of bad luck with the post at the end. Real Madrid suffered, so much so that the first half ended in booing.”

Real Madrid were carrying a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg, courtesy of a brilliant solo goal from Brahim Diaz. It turned out to be a differentiator as the second leg ended in a stalemate.

Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Real Madrid's performance

Real Madrid's indifferent display led to fans booing their own team during the half-time walk off. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti was also critical of the performance, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“We have to accept criticism when it is deserved, and today’s criticism is deserved. The booing at the end of the first half were deserved, and I think they woke us up. We played better in the second half.”

He added:

“You need to have a demanding crowd like the one at the Bernabéu because the whistles woke us up at certain times in the second half. Although we’re pleased to reach the quarterfinals, we have to be critical and we should’ve played better. I wouldn’t play the same XI.”

Vinicius Jr. gave Madrid the lead in the 65th minute, while Leipzig drew level on the night three minutes later via Willi Orban.