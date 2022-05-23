"It was not enough today" - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson comments on team missing out on the Premier League title

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reflected after the Reds missed out on the league title to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's side secured a 3-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but ultimately finished second, one point behind Man City.

Speaking to Sky Sports following their game against Wolves, Henderson was quoted as saying the following (via the Daily Mail):

"The crowd were cheering but we did not know the score. We focused on what we needed to do and got the job done in the end. We have been in this position before and it is tough when you keep hearing cheers. We kept believing and we found a way today to get the three points but it was not enough today."

The England international congratulated Manchester City on their title and added that he is looking forward to the UEFA Champions League final. He added:

"The lads have given everything until the last day but it is not over yet, we still have a game next week. Congratulations to City but focus on a huge match against a very good side. We have to be at our very best if we want to come away with the trophy."

At one point in time, Liverpool were the favorites to win the Premier League title on the final matchday. Manchester City trailed 2-0 against Aston Villa, which meant that all the Reds had to do was find the winner against Wolves with the game tied at 1-1.

City, however, scored three quick goals in the second half to deny Liverpool any chance of winning their 20th league title. Klopp's side did manage to score through Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson but it was too little too late by then.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final

Liverpool will now travel to Paris to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28. Despite missing out on the quadruple, the Reds still have a chance of finishing the 2021-22 season with three trophies to their name. The Merseyside outfit have already lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season.

Liverpool previously lost out to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev and will be out for revenge. That match ended 3-1 with Welsh star Gareth Bale scoring twice after Karim Benzema's opener. Sadio Mane scored the only goal for the Reds.

Klopp's side will be aiming to win their seventh European Cup while Real Madrid are targeting their 14th.

