“It was an error” - Finance expert Kieran Maguire slams Manchester United deal for summer signing

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has said that Manchester United made a mistake by signing Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million. He said that the Reds Devils made similar mistakes with Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, as none have been able to justify their huge transfer fees.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire suggested that the fee paid was over the top for Mount, as he had a modest season at Chelsea before moving in the summer. He pointed at the Red Devils having the highest net spent on players and also paying high wages:

"Looking back on the £60million deal to sign Mason Mount after a modest season at Chelsea, it was an error by Manchester United's recruitment team. It's not the first time we've seen these errors at United.

"They have many players who have become peripheral rather than guaranteed first choices such as Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund. There's around £300 million worth of players who United fans will say are okay but are certainly not matching their value."

He added:

"Making the odd mistake when it comes to player recruitment is expected, as nobody can guarantee success, but United have the highest net spend in the Premier League over the past decade.

"Not only are United paying too much for players, but they're also paying them too much in terms of wages. It then means it's more difficult to move these players on when things don't work out."

The Telegraph have reported that add-ons in Mount's fee are unlikely to be met, as the Englishman will have to play over 70% of the games in a title-winning season at Manchester United.

Mason Mount slammed by former Manchester United striker Louis Saha

Louis Saha slammed Mason Mount after the former Chelsea man failed to make an impact at Manchester United. The former striker said that Mount was shying away from responsibilities at Old Trafford, telling BettingOdds:

"I've seen moments this season where Mason Mount isn't even asking for the ball. It's very shocking for me to see a player with that type of quality shying away from taking responsibility.

"He has lost the keys to create damage to his opponents and to change games from midfield. He's going whole games where he is barely touching the ball, it's really strange."

Mason Mount has played just eight league games this season but is yet to provide a goal contribution. He has played two UEFA Champions League games without opening his account.