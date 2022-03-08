“It was exactly in front of me” – Klopp reveals he had ‘little word’ with Alexander-Arnold after being unhappy about what Liverpool star did against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the conversation he had with Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold during the club's 1-0 victory over West Ham United.

Sadio Mane's first-half strike was enough to secure all three points as Liverpool continue to chase Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Klopp will have been relieved to see his side see through a 1-0 win against a tricky West Ham side but he did have an issue with one player during the match.

The German manager told BBC Sport after the game that he had a word with Alexander-Arnold following some poor passing.

“We could have done better, there was a situation where we had a little word with Trent,”

“It was exactly in front of me and we just try to find the gap, but there’s five free players, it was like three and a half minutes into extra-time already so pass the ball there and we keep it. But they had then still after that I’m pretty sure a set-piece or whatever. We have a lot of space for improvement.”

Squawka Football @Squawka Most Premier League goals + assists by defenders this season:



◉ Trent Alexander-Arnold (13)

Alexander-Arnold, 23, put in a man-of-the-match performance as he continued his fine run of form which has seen the defender score two goals and contribute eleven assists this term.

Liverpool will look to advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool were impressive in their 2-0 win over Inter Milan

The Reds host Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the second leg of their Round Of 16 clash at Anfield on Tuesday.

They hold a 2-0 lead over the Italian side following Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah's strikes at the San Siro in the first-leg.

Klopp's men will go into the game as favorites to advance and are being touted as contenders for the trophy come May.

They are hitting form at the right time with Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all contributing to a formidable frontline.

Defensively, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Alexander-Arnold have been astute.

Inter Milan pose a threat given their title success last year. Simone Inzaghi is looking to build on the work put in by former boss Antonio Conte in developing the side into a top European heavyweight again.

But overcoming the Reds' 2-0 lead will be way too much to ask despite the side's impressive 5-0 victory over Salernita at the weekend.

