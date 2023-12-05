Former Chelsea winger turned football pundit Pat Nevin has waxed lyrical about Arsenal star Declan Rice following his excellent showings for the Gunners.

The England international has had an exceptional start to life at the Emirates following his big-money switch from West Ham United in the summer. The defensive midfielder joined Arsenal in a £105 million deal. He has made an immediate impact and become an integral part of the north London side.

Pat Nevin has heaped praise on Rice for what he brings to the team and claimed that he looks way better than most of his teammates. The Scotsman also said that Rice often goes under the radar because of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard.

Nevin said on Off The Ball as quoted by TBR Football:

“There was a guy out there who looks like an adult playing with children and that was Declan Rice, it was that extreme, he was that far above, he was reading everything that well, back to Alexander-Arnold, you say put him in there for England, well you have to get by Declan, he was stunning in that game.

"Everyone was talking after the game about Saka, about Jesus and Odegaard’s great moments, but Rice was playing with the grown-ups, he was just brilliant.”

Rice has made 21 appearances for Arsenal so far this season having scored twice and provided two assists in the process. Aged just 24, he is just entering his peak years and looks destined to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Arsenal willing to offload 24-year-old attacker in January for the right price

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting Eddie Nketiah go in the upcoming January transfer window for the right price. As per Football Transfers, the Gunners are looking for upgrades up front and have already found two players for the role.

As per the report, they are monitoring Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko. Vlahovic has bagged five goals from 12 Serie A appearances this season while Sesko has scored six goals from 18 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Nketiah is the second-choice striker behind Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal but has done well when called upon. The Englishman has made 20 appearances across all competitions, bagging five goals and two assists.

Nketiah came through the youth ranks of the Gunners and has already made 151 appearances, scoring 37 goals in the process.