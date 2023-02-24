“It was a f*****g mess” – Gerard Pique reacts to Barcelona’s Europa League defeat to Manchester United

Gerard Pique has commented on Barcelona's loss to Manchester United and labeled it a 'f*****g mess'. The Spaniard did not go on to comment any further as he was focused on his Kings League.

Barcelona took a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford but could not hang on in the second half. Fred scored just over a minute after the restart and Antony sealed the win later on in the game.

Speaking on the Kings league show on Twitch, Pique gave a short reply when asked about Barcelona's exit from the Europa League. He said:

"It was a f*****g mess."

Xavi on Barcelona's loss to Manchester United

Xavi was not dejected after the loss to Manchester United as he believes a few decisive moments denied them a place in the next round.

He said:

"The 1-1 goal hurt us. We lost a ball and they equalized. They were more intense and we lost individual battles in the second half. It was an even round. There were moments in which we were very comfortable but it wasn't to be in the end."

The manager continued:

"Matches in Europe are decided by small details, and we have not controlled them. That's why we're out. The feeling is that we have been much better than last season, but we have lost to Bayern [Munich], Inter [Milan], Manchester [United]. We have not measured up. We have to try to be more competitive and make an important self-criticism to try again next season."

Xavi added:

"It's a shame because the team has shown its face and deserved more. They are physically very strong. We could have dominated the game more. The only positive thing is that on Sunday we already have a game and we have to focus on Almeria and on Thursday in the semifinal of the cup. There are two titles left and we want to win them because they are very important for the club."

Barcelona are on top of La Liga and are in the Copa del Rey semi-final, where they take on Real Madrid next month. The two Spanish giants are battling for the league title as well and are eight points apart.

