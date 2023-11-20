"It doesn't feel very normal" - Arsenal star admits he was 'nervous' ahead of big-money summer transfer 

Arsenal's club-record signing Declan Rice has admitted he was nervous when making the move to the Gunners from West Ham United in the summer.

Rice became the north Londoners' most expensive signing in history, joining in a £105 million deal. The England international is the fourth most expensive in Premier League history.

The 24-year-old's price tag hasn't fazed him in the early stages of his Arsenal career as he's put in excellent performances. The former Hammers captain has managed two goals and as many assists in 18 games across competitions.

However, Rice admits it didn't feel normal being sold at such a hefty fee and that it brought feelings of nervousness with it. He told The Independent:

"When the transfer was going through I was very nervous because of the price tag. It’s natural to think about that. You’re a human being bought for £105m, it doesn’t feel very normal. But that was because of what I’d done at West Ham, what they valued me at."

Rice was a fan favorite at the London Stadium, captaining West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. He posted 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 games during his spell with the Hammers.

However, the former Chelsea academy product had the right mentality when joining Mikel Arteta's side. He was insistent on not changing who he was:

"When I signed for Arsenal, I just thought I just need to be Declan Rice, be myself, don’t be any different, everything will go smoothly."

Rice has displayed his leadership qualities alongside several stellar performances for the north Londoners. He's proving to be one of the signings of the season.

Mikel Arteta is delighted with Declan Rice's impact at Arsenal

Declan Rice has earned praise from his Gunners boss.

Rice has bedded into the Gunners' midfield seamlessly and has been one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheets. His boss has been pleased with the midfielder's impact since making the move to the Emirates (via OneFootball):

"He’s been terrific for us and has performed at the highest level in big games. That’s what you want from him. His contribution in these games has been really important so I’m really pleased.”

Arteta was speaking after Arsenal's 2-2 comeback draw against Chelsea on October 21. Rice played a pivotal role in helping the north Londoners clinch a point, scoring a stunning strike. He also popped up with a crucial last-gasp goal in a 3-1 win against Manchester United in September.