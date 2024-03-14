"It feels like he is at least 26 years old" - Robert Lewandowski hails teenage Barcelona teammate's performances

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has praised teammate and centre-back Pau Cubarsi for his recent displays.

Cubarsi, 17, has enjoyed a fantastic few weeks for the Catalans. He has started each of their last seven La Liga matches, with the club winning five and drawing two while keeping four clean sheets.

More recently, the La Masia graduate won the Player of the Match award after helping Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League. Cubarsi kept Victor Osimhen in check for the entire 90 minutes of the Round-of-16 second-leg clash at the Estadi Lluis Companys.

Lewandowski, who scored his side's third goal in that contest against the Italian giants, has now hailed the youngster. He said during a conversation with Polish news agency Meczyki (via a video posted on their YouTube channel):

"If we see Cubarsi as a central defender who is 17 years old, we see how he plays, we see the decisions he makes, how he can bring the ball out, look for a pass. It feels like he is atleast 26 years old. That calmness and those options he sees, he doesn't panic and isn't afraid to play out.

"I don't know if I've come across a player of that age who is already at that level."

The 3-1 victory over Napoli gave Barcelona a 4-2 victory on aggregate to send them into the Champions League quarterfinals. They will find out their last-eight opponents on Friday, March 15.

"A pleasure to watch him play" - Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez on Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez also heaped praise on Pau Cubarsi for the latter's performance against Napoli. He told Movistar (as quoted by BeSoccer):

"Cubarsi doesn't get nervous. His ball control is brutal and he has the pace to generate attacking moves. He links up well with the midfielders, it's a pleasure to watch him play."

Against Napoli, Cubarsi won all six of his duels, while recording five clearances, three tackles and an interception. He also completed 61 of his 68 passes (90% accuracy), recording a key pass and a big chance created.