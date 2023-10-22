"It feels like a loss" - Chelsea star admits dropping points to Arsenal has left the squad angry

Marc Cucurella has revealed that Chelsea players were angry with the result against Arsenal. He stated the draw felt like a loss for Mauricio Pochettino's side after letting go of the 2-0 lead in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Speaking to the club's official website, Cucurella claimed that the Chelsea dressing room was not happy with the one point they got from the game. He wants them to work on their mistakes and improve ahead of the busy period.

He said:

"The feeling is one of anger, really. I know we drew the game but it feels like a loss because we were in control. We played very well, everybody put in a good performance but we need to improve in controlling the game better because we should have seen the result out and got the win."

He added:

"The effort shown by the players was very good and deserved the three points, so to not win the game makes me angry. We made two mistakes and got punished by a very good team. This is the Premier League, you can concede goals from mistakes and because we are a young team, I think this is something we need to work on and improve for the future."

Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead in the match, but a mistake from Robert Sanchez saw Decland Rice pull one back for Arsenal in the 77th minute. Bukayo Saka then assisted substitute Leandro Trossard to seal the draw seven minutes later.

Chelsea manager agrees with Marc Cucurella over Arsenal draw

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it felt like two points dropped over a point gained on Saturday (October 21). He believes that his side should have seen through the match while leading 2-0 in the 77th minute.

The manager added the Blues were unlucky to drop points, as they were the better side for most of the match. He was quizzed about the draw after the match and said:

"Yes because I feel until 77 minutes when we conceded the first goal, I think we were in control and didn't concede many chances. I think Arsenal are an amazing team, they were fighting last season for the trophy and I think this season improved with some players also. Yes, disappointed because we dropped two points."

Chelsea next face Brentford in the Premier League at home next weekend. They take on Blackburn in the Carabao Cup later next week in the Round of 16.