“It feels like something always goes wrong” - Real Sociedad star sums up Manchester United misfortunes ahead of Europa League clash

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro has summed up Manchester United's misfortune ahead of their Europa League clash. The two sides will face off in the Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 6) at the Anoeta, where the Spanish team will hope to add to United’s struggles.

Remiro had much to endure in 2021, when his Real Sociedad side were beaten 4-0 by the Red Devils. However, the tables seem to have turned, with the Premier League outfit languishing in 14th place on the league table.

Speaking about the English giants' struggles, the Spanish goalkeeper told The Guardian (via The Daily Mail):

"I feel like the same is happening to them as happens to us, a bit. They have players with huge potential but they don't seem to quite find the solution to be the team they once were, to be higher up.

"Maybe they need a run of five, six, seven games winning, but something always happens. I like the new coach, I like his ideas – I liked Erik ten Hag too – but it feels like something always goes wrong."

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to two trophies in two years - the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. However, this did not help him keep his job, as he was soon replaced by Ruben Amorim in November 2024. The Portuguese head coach has not had the best of times at Old Trafford, winning 10 games out of 24.

Amorim confident he can turn Manchester United’s fortunes around

Ruben Amorim has insisted that he is the right man to lead Manchester United even if they have struggled of late. Nevertheless, he also admitted to the pressure of delivering results.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Real Sociedad game, he explained (via The Daily Mail):

"Yes, that is clear. I know what to do but sometimes it's a lack of results and you have to win games, so I know consequences when you don't win games. But I am really confident since day one. A little bit more frustrated but I am still confident."

The Red Devils have been on a bad run lately. They lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last month and then went down fighting 1-0 in an away game with Tottenham. Their 3-2 win over Ipswich Town last week would have offered some welcome relief. But the worry remains that they are at a stage where one slip will put their season in disarray.

