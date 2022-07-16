“It feels much more” – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford names team he doesn’t like in the Premier League

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed which team he does not like in the Premier League. It is hardly a surprise pick though, with the England international naming arch rivals Liverpool as the side he dislikes the most.

The 24-year-old Red Devils academy graduate has also named local rivals Manchester City as his second most disliked team.

Rashford has admitted that despite the natural local rivalry between the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool are the greatest rivals for him.

The Manchester-born attacker has insisted that the bitterness of the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is at a completely different level due to their history. Rashford told YouTube channel Uninterrupted:

“Liverpool. I don’t like Liverpool, and City.

“Obviously Liverpool have history so it is a bit more bitter but, with City, it’s like you don’t like them but you don’t really have a massive reason not to like them."

He added:

“You just grow up and it’s two Manchester sides, one wears light blue and one wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool, it feels much more.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Marcus Rashford is looking in serious shape Marcus Rashford is looking in serious shape 💪 https://t.co/WBCf0Pat1w

The Manchester United No. 10 has shed more light on the rivalry between the two most successful clubs in English football.

Rashford has revealed that he hates traveling to Anfield due to the Liverpool fans' ability to impact the game from the stands. He added:

“Liverpool is like both. Their fans can take the game away from you. If you let them, they can take it away from you."

“My first game at Anfield, I almost got sent off straight away and I’m not a malicious player – I wouldn’t try and hurt someone on purpose.”

Marcus Rashford has a big season ahead of him at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is one of the best talents to have emerged from the famous youth academy of the Red Devils in the modern era.

Since making his debut for his boyhood club back in 2015, the fleet-footed attacker has been one of the best players for the Old Trafford-based club. Despite being just 24 years of age, the Englishman has already made 302 appearances for Manchester United while earning 46 caps for England.

Simon Peach @SimonPeach Refocused & refreshed #MUFC forward Marcus Rashford on his "fresh start" under Erik ten Hag Refocused & refreshed #MUFC forward Marcus Rashford on his "fresh start" under Erik ten Hag https://t.co/YSWTRCM7Gu

However, Rashford had a pretty dismal season by his usual standards last time out, having scored just five goals in 31 games across competitions last time out.

We will have to wait and see whether Erik ten Hag can manage to help the Englishman rediscover his best form this season. The 24-year-old has a make-or-break season ahead of him that could shape the rest of his professional career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far