"It felt like 'coming home'" - Jadon Sancho speaks out after sealing loan move to Dortmund from Manchester United

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho opened up after returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan for six months in the ongoing transfer window.

Sancho previously spent four years at Dortmund, having joined them from Manchester City in 2017. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for them, winning a German Cup and a German Super Cup.

The Englishman then joined Manchester United for a reported fee of £73 million in 2021 but failed to make a big impact. He scored a meager 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 games for them.

Sancho then had a public falling out in September last year with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season after the latter questioned his professionalism in training. He put out a social media post denying the Dutch manager. The forward was then banished from the first team.

He has now returned to Dortmund and he said after completing the move (via The United Stand):

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home'. I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.

"I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund will pay Manchester United €4 million as part of Sancho's wages and the loan fee.

Manchester United youngster likely to leave on loan this January

As per Mirror, Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is attracting interest from Sevilla for a potential loan move this January.

Mejbri appeared to be destined to depart Old Trafford in the summer following a training ground bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag. However, he stayed at the club and even made 10 appearances across competitions. He scored his first goal for United in their 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It seemed that the 20-year-old could fight for regular playing time at the club. However, it now appears that Manchester United are open to letting him go. The potential six-month loan deal is also likely to have a buy option inserted in it.

Overall, Hannibal has made 13 senior appearances for the Red Devils. He is now likely to join Sevilla, who are struggling this season. They are just a point above the relegation zone in La Liga standings.