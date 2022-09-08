"It felt like they had an extra man" - Liverpool star unhappy with team's work rate and says Reds 'deserved the result' against Napoli 

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson felt his side deserved to lose, following their 4-1 thumping at the hands of Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, August 7.

The Reds almost went behind in the opening stages of the game when Victor Osimhen hit the post. However, Liverpool's relief was short-lived as Piotr Zielinski broke the deadlock in the fifth minute from the penalty spot.

Napoli then received a second penalty, but Osimhen saw his effort saved by Alisson Becker. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Semione scored in the 31st and 44th minutes, respectively, as the hosts raced to a 3-0 lead before half time.

Zielinski was on the scoresheet again in the 47th minute to make it 4-0 before Luis Diaz gave Jurgen Klopp's men a glimmer of hope with a 49th-minute goal.

After being convincingly defeated, Robertson had this to say to BT Sport in his post-match interview (via express.co.uk):

"We were miles too open, You can’t come to a place like this and not be compact. We had chances in the game, they had chances - they were the miles better team."

Robertson went on to point out the tactical mistakes his team made and added:

"Too many times they had spaces to run at us and cause us problems. You come away in a Champions League game, you can't be wide open like that. We have to get back to basics - you have to be compact."

The 28-year-old added that while Liverpool created chances, Napoli were by far the better team and deserved the win:

"We created chances tonight, we did, But unfortunately we deserve this result. The way we were wide open, they found so many spaces - especially in the first half. It felt like they had an extra man and that’s not like us."

Stephen Warnock is concerned by Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's form

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool haven't had the best of starts to their season so far. Apart from getting hammered by Napoli in their Champions League opener, they are seventh in the Premier League with just nine points from six games.

One player that has misfired for them this season is none other than Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. He has been absolutely sensational for Liverpool over the years, but has flattered to deceive this season.

Salah has managed only three goals and three assists in eight games across competitions this season.

While speaking on Sky Sports, here's what former England and Liverpool left-back Warnock had to say about the former Roma star (via HITC):

"The big question is Mohamed Salah’s form. Six goals since the AFCON’s (2021 African Cup of Nations). Not really looking like he can beat a player. Not really looking like what we have seen him in the past.”

Liverpool will next play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, September 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar