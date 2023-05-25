“It felt like four years of being imprisoned" - Barcelona loanee opens up on struggles at the La Liga club

Barcelona's Camp Nou, once a vibrant dreamscape for France international Samuel Umtiti, morphed into a golden cage over four tumultuous years. The Blaugrana had snatched the talented defender from the grasp of Olympique Lyonnais in 2016, and he was expected to be the rock in their backline. However, this promising blueprint faded rapidly into a tumultuous saga.

A significant turnaround saw the seasoned defender join the ranks of Lecce on loan, a team fresh from their promotion into Serie A and scrapping fiercely for survival.

Umtiti's transition from a La Liga titan to an Italian upstart wasn't just a sporting decision but also a bid for personal redemption.

He confessed to Canal+ in France (via Football Italia):

“It felt like four years of being imprisoned at Barcelona, not just on a sporting level, but in my everyday life too. I was really in a bad way, I preferred to stay out of everyone’s way. At the start I felt good and performed at a high level, but then I started to feel some diffidence towards me and realised then that nobody believed in me anymore.”

Shunning the option of contract termination, Umtiti opted for the path less traveled: a loan spell at Lecce. Wearing the vibrant jersey of the underdogs, he found himself rediscovering the joy of football, making 23 Serie A appearances so far this season.

He said:

“It was a challenge for me, I needed to feel appreciated, respected and just useful. I know that securing safety from relegation isn’t the same as winning a title, but I am grateful to Lecce, because I rediscovered my smile here.”

Looking into the future, does Umtiti see himself returning to Barcelona, or has he grown roots in Lecce?

He revealed:

"Right now I am only thinking about Lecce and I am concentrated on securing safety."

With two rounds still to play, the relegation battle has reached a fever pitch. Lecce stand on a precarious 33 points, trailed closely by Spezia and Verona, with 31 and 30 points, respectively.

The ghost of relegation looms large, casting a long shadow on these three teams as they strive to evade the final dreaded spot.

Barcelona set their sights on Sergio Busquets' successor

The foundations of Barcelona are shaking as two stalwart figures, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, prepare to part ways with the club at the end of the season.

While Alba's departure can be cushioned by Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso, the void left by Busquets in his iconic pivot position has sent the Catalan giants scrambling for a worthy successor.

Gerard Romero has divulged that Barca have six potential replacements on their radar (via Barca Universal). Amidst the star-studded list, the name of Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez stands out.

The robust midfielder has shown impressive form, making 32 appearances for Betis this season as they aim to clinch a coveted spot in the next Europa League campaign.

Barcelona manager Xavi has demonstrated a clear liking for Rodriguez and his style of play. The Argentinian defensive midfielder's tactical understanding, coupled with his vision and precise passing, fit the profile Xavi envisions in Busquets' successor.

However, a cloud of doubt is said to hover over the Barca board, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Rodriguez's potential signing.

