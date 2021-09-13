"It wasn't a financial decision" - La Liga president discusses Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona could have been avoided this summer.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, Tebas revealed that letting Lionel Messi leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain was not a financial decision and hopes to find out the truth behind the transfer soon. Tebas said:

"I discussed it with Laporta personally, on the telephone, and with his board of directors. They looked for solutions, if the motive was financial. If it was for another reason, I can't assess that right now."

"I think next season, with Barça's numbers, we will see if Messi really could have stayed or not. And even though I respect the club's decision, you have to tell things as they are. We hope to find out the truth about Messi one day. It wasn't a financial decision. I know that with certainty," he added.

It is widely believed that Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona due to the bleak financial conditions at the Nou Camp. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer to reunite with his old teammate and friend Neymar Jr.

Tebas knows people blame him for Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona

During his interview with Sport, Javier Tebas was told that people consider him responsible for seeing Lionel Messi quit Barcelona this summer. In response, Tebas denied any criticism and claimed the CVC project would have benefited Barcelona in the long run. Tebas said:

"I know. I put it up with the initial (criticism) but I already tweeted that it wasn't the truth. The opposite, the CVC project is a global project for all the clubs in LaLiga, and Barcelona would have benefitted, not just in terms of debt, but their wage bill, with a medium-term perspective."

La Liga has been at the losing end of many departures in recent seasons. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Neymar and now Lionel Messi have all left the Spanish league to join either the riches of the Premier League or Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Tebas believes Lionel Messi's exit has been the most painful:

"Lionel Messi's exit has been more painful, because personally I consider him the best ever, and he didn't deserve to leave like that, not just for Barça, but also for the league."

As things stand, Barcelona have made a decent start to their lives after Lionel Messi. The Catalan giants have picked up seven points from their opening three La Liga games.

