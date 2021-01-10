“It was not a football match” - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane angry after draw against Osasuna

Zinedine Zidane has expressed his anger with La Liga’s decision to allow Real Madrid’s game against Osasuna to go ahead despite the terrible weather. The Frenchman even claimed that what unfolded at El Sadar Stadium was ‘not football.’

Zidane took charge of Real Madrid for the second time in March 2019. While his second stint has not been as successful as his first one, the Frenchman still managed to guide Real Madrid to the La Liga trophy last season.

This year, he finds his team trailing to a flawless Atletico Madrid side, and his problems were compounded after Real Madrid were forced to play Osasuna in less than ideal conditions.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw against the Rojillos, the Real Madrid manager expressed his frustration at the decision to allow the game to be played.

"It was not a football match and that is the feeling we have after what happened. It was not a football match and it should have been suspended. I will complain about the game going ahead as the conditions were not good," said Zidane.

The game had initially been in doubt due to the rampage of Storm Filomena, labeled as Spain’s most intense storm in the last 50 years. The weather conditions caused a four-hour delay in Real Madrid’s journey to the El Sadar Stadium.

The game was finally allowed to proceed after the pitch passed the inspection ahead of kick-off.

However, it was clear that the conditions were not ideal for both sets of players. There were patches of snow visible on the surface, while there was also snowfall during the game.

Real Madrid and Osasuna both struggled to create chances, and there were only three shots on target in the entire game. The visitors also had goals disallowed for offside, and it summed up a disappointing night for the reigning champions.

Real Madrid miss the chance to go top of the league

Real Madrid were aware they needed a win to go top of the league, but despite the added incentive, the Los Blancos could not clinch all three points on the night. The result leaves them a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played three games less.

Interestingly, the Rojiblancos had their game against Athletic Bilbao postponed due to heavy snowfall in the Spanish capital.

Zidane’s men continue to play catch-up and are second in the league with 37 points after 18 games, three points ahead of Barcelona in third place.