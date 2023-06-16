"It would be a fresh start for him" - John Barnes believes Chelsea star should join Premier League rivals 

John Barnes has backed Mason Mount to make a fresh start at Manchester United if he joins them from Chelsea. He added that the Red Devils' interest in the midfielder does not surprise him as he is a hard-working player.

Mount has reportedly stalled contract talks at Chelsea and is looking for an exit this summer. He has reportedly been in talks with Manchester United, and The Athetlic have confirmed that he is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Barnes admitted that Mount faces an uncertain future at Chelsea and should thus leave the club. He backed the Englishman to make a fresh start at Manchester United and said:

"United's interest in Mount doesn't surprise me at all. He's young, he's English, he's a very good player that works hard and has a good attitude. Ten Hag likes players like that and Chelsea have loads of players in Mount's situation where their futures are uncertain because they have so many players. It would be a good move for both Manchester United and Mason Mount. It would be a fresh start for him."

Mount has 12 months left on his Chelsea contract and was a target for Arsenal and Liverpool too.

Jamie Carragher wants Manchester United to sign Declan Rice over Chelsea's Mason Mount

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should abandon their move for Mason Mount and invest that money into getting Declan Rice. He admitted that the Chelsea star would be an upgrade on Christian Eriksen but added that the West Ham star would elevate the midfield more.

Carragehr told Metro:

"Mason Mount an upgrade on [Christian] Eriksen in terms of where he plays. Going back to Declan Rice, United are one of the few teams at the top who don't play 4-3-3. It's usually two midfielders with Bruno Fernandes. Declan Rice and Mason Mount, they are very different players and it shouldn't be one or the other but when you look at what Manchester United have got right now, I actually think Declan Rice would be a better fit for them. A lot more expensive of course."

He added:

"I do think he [Mount] is a good player and I like him, I wanted Liverpool to get him. Lots of coaches have picked him and like him. There is already a good player in there but Declan Rice would suit United more than Mason Mount in terms of how they set up."

Rice is close to joining Arsenal as per The Guardian and reports suggest the Gunners have tabled a £100 million bid. Manchester United have had a £40 million bid rejected by the Blues for Mount.

