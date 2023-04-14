"It is frustrating to see" – Peter Schmeichel expresses concern over talented Manchester United star

Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel has hit out at Antony after his team's recent 2-2 UEFA Europa League stalemate against Sevilla.

The Red Devils failed to hold on to a vital two-goal lead at Old Trafford during their quarter-final first-leg tie. Marcel Sabitzer netted twice before the half-hour mark before both Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire put the ball into their own net in the final stages of the clash.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague Sabitzer 14'

Sabitzer 21'

Malacia 84' og

Maguire 90'+2 og



It ends even at Old Trafford



#UEL Sabitzer 14'Sabitzer 21'Malacia 84' ogMaguire 90'+2 ogIt ends even at Old Trafford 🔴 Sabitzer 14'🔴 Sabitzer 21'⚪️ Malacia 84' og⚪️ Maguire 90'+2 ogIt ends even at Old Trafford 😮#UEL https://t.co/NeYLZk2wYc

Antony, 23, produced a sub-par performance against the La Liga side on Thursday (April 13). He created zero chances and registered just one shot on target before being substituted in the 81st minute.

Speaking to the BBC, Schmeichel slammed Antony's outing, saying:

"It's been a mixed bag with Antony as literally all of his games have been this season. He created two chances for himself but then he stopped a lot of opportunities by not being a bit more direct. It is frustrating to see someone of his talent not making more of it."

Speaking about his former club after the clash, Schmeichel added:

"Manchester United are not a top European team yet. I was saying that they needed to go and score the third goal with 28 minutes played. They needed to up the tempo and get the crowd going again. That is an ability that they haven't got and it is necessary if you want to build yourself into a top European team. Every time United have been successful in Europe, they have had that."

Sharing his thoughts on Erik ten Hag's management, Schmeichel said:

"That is my worry, the lack of ability to manage the game. We have seen this a couple of times this season. That is something that Ten Hag needs to add to this team. It's a fair enough result, the way that it developed in the second half. The United players have missed a very good opportunity here. There are a few players who should be embarrassed with their performances tonight."

Manchester United are set to travel to Sevilla next Thursday.

Peter Schmeichel lauds 3 first-team players after Manchester United's recent UEL draw

Peter Schmeichel highlighted three Manchester United players' outings following their team's recent draw against Sevilla. He told the BBC:

"David de Gea played well, he made two fantastic saves, but couldn't do anything about the goals. He kept United in the lead to no avail. Casemiro came back and played really well. The best player is the guy who scored two goals. Marcel Sabitzer was really good. His team-mates have let him down. he showed the way and they didn’t catch on to it. As a United supporter, I'm disappointed."

Manchester United are next scheduled to take on Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday (April 16).

Poll : 0 votes