"It fulfills one of my dreams" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi confirms collaboration with Sony Entertainment to develop animated series on his life 

Lionel Messi will be collaborating with Sony Music Entertainment to create an animated series about his life.

The series will showcase Messi's childhood in Argentina and how he overcame obstacles along the path of becoming a professional footballer. The target audience will mainly be children, but it will be suitable for viewing for all ages.

Speaking about the series and how much he and his kids love animated shows, Lionel Messi was quoted saying:

"Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams.

"I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys.”

Fernando Cabral of Sony Entertainment shared his thoughts, saying it is a big privilege to be working with the Argentine superstar. He said:

"It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history. We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world."

Sony will have in-house music for the series and it will be available to stream in English and Spanish, among other languages. A streaming platform and release date are yet to be announced.

Lionel Messi will look to fire PSG to the UCL quarters

Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 8.

The Parisians lost the first leg at home by a one-goal margin as former player Kingsley Coman returned to the Parc des Princes and scored the only goal of the game. Benjamin Pavard was sent off for Bayern in stoppage time and will miss the second leg. Neymar will be absent for PSG and will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury that requires surgery.

Lionel Messi has won the coveted "Big Ears" thrice before with Barcelona and will be looking to win PSG their first-ever Champions League trophy.

