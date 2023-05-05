"It was fun to play against him" - When Lionel Messi claimed Cristiano Ronaldo was 'on the same level' as him

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lit up Spanish football for the better part of the last decade. They were considered the best players in the world during their time in La Liga. The rivalry between them peaked when Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

However, Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 after a legendary spell in the Spanish capital and joined Serie A giants Juventus.

After the Portuguese forward's move, Lionel Messi was asked about who were the best players in the world after him at that point in time. He said in March 2019 (via JuveFC):

"There are so many good players now. Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard, any of them could become the best in the world."

The 35-year-old added:

"I didn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo in that list, because I consider him to be on the same level as me. It was fun to play against him, even if he made me suffer too. It irritated me seeing Real Madrid lift trophies."

Messi further added:

“I do wish he was still in Spain, but I have a great deal of respect for Juventus. They seem a very strong squad, with excellent players, and are now even stronger with Cristiano.”

Messi had to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus in the same transfer window. The Portuguese forward currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored braces in a match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi gave the world of football some of the most memorable El Clasicos of all time. One such clash took place when Barcelona locked horns with Real Madrid in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on October 6, 2012.

Ronaldo gave Los Blancos the lead with a blistering left-footed finish in the 23rd minute. Messi equalized in the 31st minute. The Argentine then gave Blaugrana the lead with a picture perfect free kick in the 61st minute.

However, Ronaldo came to his team's rescue yet again. After Mesut Ozil found the Portuguese with a pin point through ball, Ronaldo finished with ease past Victor Valdes in the 66th minute. The match was one of the best duels between the legendary duo.

