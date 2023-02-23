"It could be game on" - Glen Johnson makes prediction for second leg of UCL tie between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes the Reds still have a chance to eliminate Real Madrid from this year's UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the fourth-minute courtesy of a sumptuous flick from Darwin Nunez. Mohamed Salah doubled the scoring 10 minutes later to send the home fans into ecstasy.

It was all Real Madrid after that. Vinicius Junior scored a brace in the first half before Eder Militao headed his team in front three minutes into the second half.

Karim Benzema's brace sealed a 5-2 scoreline at Anfield on 21 February - a day neither set of fans will forget in a hurry. For many, this particular round-of-16 tie was settled even before the second leg has kicked off.

Johnson, however, believes that the Reds could stage a comeback of their own if they replicate their goal-scoring form from the first leg. The former Chelsea and Portsmouth full-back told OLBG:

"The Bernabeu is a tough place to go and score goals. It’s not looking good to have to score four goals to qualify. It is highly unlikely, but at the same time, that could play an advantage because they can go there with no pressure and enjoy the game as much as they can.

"If they repeat their quick goal-scoring that they did at Anfield then it could be game on. However, it is unrealistic."

Real Madrid won the Champions League in style last season after overcoming the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City in two-legged knockout ties.

They have a squad that has specialized in winning the Champions League over the past several years. The Reds' midfield and defense have looked shaky all season and it is hard to imagine them keeping a clean sheet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's terrible form against Real Madrid continues

Jurgen Klopp has had a horrible time facing Real Madrid as the manager of Liverpool.

He has faced them five times - all in the Champions League - and has lost four of those encounters. Two of those losses have come on the biggest stage in club football - the Champions League final (2018, 2022).

Liverpool were also dumped out of the competition by Los Merengues in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 campaign by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline. Klopp faced them six times when he was at Borussia Dortmund, winning thrice and drawing once.

He has failed to beat the La Liga giants in five tries since making the move to Merseyside in November 2015.

