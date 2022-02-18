"It gives him the edge" - Paul Robinson explains what sets Liverpool's Alisson apart from other goalkeepers

Paul Robinson has praised Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He has been one of Liverpool's strongholds in defense since joining the club in 2018.

Alisson appears to be back to his best in 2022, where he has kept six clean sheets in seven games so far.

His latest installment of clean sheet came at the San Siro against defending Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Praising Alisson's abilities, Robinson told Football Insider:

“Alisson is phenomenal in one on one situations because he keeps a low centre of gravity. He does not commit himself. His footwork is exceptional. He keeps his feet on the floor and that allows himself to stay low and mobile."

He added:

"Players think they have got round Alisson, but he has the ability to move to the side so quickly. It’s so difficult to stay on your feet at such a low level. It gives him the edge on most if not all goalkeepers. When you watch him closely, his core and lower leg strength allows him to be in the perfect position. That is why he’s so good in one-on-one situations.”

Alisson has kept a total of 16 clean sheets in 23 games this season.

Liverpool in contention to win all four trophies

Alisson's strong performances have been complimented by his teammates. Liverpool have done well this season and are alive in all four competitions so far.

They have a Carabao Cup final coming up next weekend against Chelsea. The Reds are also set to face Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 3.

The Reds are doing brilliantly in the Champions League, having won all seven games they have played this season. They hold a healthy 2-0 lead going into the second leg against Inter Milan in the Round of 16, which will be played at Anfield.

The Premier League seems to be a tough chase but the Reds are still in contention. Liverpool are currently nine points behind league leaders Manchester City, but have played one game fewer than Pep Guardiola's men.

Jurgen Klopp's team are quite likely to win at least two of the four trophies this season and make it their most successful year under the German boss.

