“It goes to show people around the world that Americans can play football too” – USMNT star Brenden Aaronson makes confident claim after stunning display in Leeds’ win over Chelsea 

Leeds and USMNT star reveals delight at Chelsea victory.
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 22, 2022 07:20 PM IST

Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson believes American stars will soon thrive in the Premier League on a more regular basis following his goal against Chelsea on Sunday (August 21).

The midfielder opened the scoring at Elland Road when he pinched the ball from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy before tapping it into an empty net.

Rodrigo and Jack Harrison scored later to secure a famous 3-0 win for Leeds over Thomas Tuchel's side, with Aaronson named the 'Man of the Match'. The playmaker's USMNT colleague Tyler Adams also played an important part in the victory, which was masterminded by Jesse Marsch.

The American boss has often been mocked for his mannerisms and interviews during his short spell in the Premier League. But Aaronson believes those coming from Stateside will soon be taken more seriously in English football.

Following the win over Chelsea, the new Leeds signing stated (as per 90min):

"It goes to show people around the world that Americans can play football too. We are playing for a Premier League team, getting goals and assists and the coaching side too. There's more and more talent, it's a great start and it's going to get better."
Leeds and USMNT star explains how he scored against Chelsea during rout

The recent acquisitions of the Yorkshire club have got plenty of pressure on their shoulders following the departures of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

However, the team have started the season in magnificent fashion, with the victory over Chelsea maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Aaronson's goal summed up the determination of the current crop of players while also showing that Marsch's methods appear to be coming to fruition. The American, who played under Marsch at RB Salzburg, said:

"The message was we are going to press them, not stay back. We are going to go after them and that sums up this goal. I think 'who wants it more?' Making this final step is something Jesse always talks about. I learned the skill with Salzburg and now the whole squad is learning it and it is paying off."

On making an immediate impact in the Premier League, Aarensen added:

"It's a dream come true. To begin with, I couldn't ask to be a better club with better fans and a better group of guys who were so welcoming. I am ready more."
