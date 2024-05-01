"It is going to be emotional" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on going up against former club Tottenham ahead of PL clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he would be emotional while facing his former club Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 2, in a Premier League clash.

Head coach Pochettino will be coming up against his former club for the second time this season after previously picking up a 4-1 victory over them in November last year.

The Argentine tactician is famously known for his time at Spurs, where he spent five years between 2014 and 2019. He also guided the Lilly Whites to a famous Champion League final in 2019, where they lost to eventual winners Liverpool.

Speaking about the prospect of facing his former team, Pochettino said that it was going to be an emotional moment for him. During the pre-match press conference, (via Football London) he said:

"I think it was special when we played there. Tomorrow is a different thing. It is always emotional but I cannot hide my emotions for the club and it is going to be emotional because when you face your former team and the history was good, for those you remember. But as I told you before, it is 90 minutes and we want to win."

Chelsea manager speaks on beating Tottenham earlier this season

Mauricio Pochettino's men will hope to complete a clean sweep against Tottenham when both sides meet at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were 4-1 victors earlier this season, as they handed Spurs their very first defeat of the 2023-24 football campaign.

The home side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium started the game strongly and took an early lead through Dejan Kulusevski. However, Cole Palmer's 35th-minute penalty and a Nicolas Jackson hat-trick were enough to seal an emphatic win for Chelsea.

When quizzed about beating Spurs earlier this season, Pochettino responded:

"It was a game, a tough game, because they started really well. We needed some luck. So many things went for us. I hope the positive things will be on our side tomorrow because for us, the three points are really important."

It will be interesting to see how both teams will fair during the crunch London derby at Stamford Bridge.