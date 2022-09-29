“It is going to take time for him to mould them into his team, doing what he wants to see” – Chris Sutton makes his prediction as Graham Potter’s Chelsea prepare to face Crystal Palace

BBC pundit Chris Sutton made a bold prediction as Chelsea prepare to face Crystal Palace away in the Premier League this weekend (October 1).

The Blues appointed Graham Potter as manager after unexpectedly parting ways with Thomas Tuchel following their UEFA Champions League defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

The clash against Palace will be Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. They drew 1-1 against Red Bull Salzburg in his first match for the club.

However, Sutton is not sure what to expect from the team yet under the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

While predicting the Blues' away clash against Crystal Palace, here's what Sutton wrote for BBC:

"I don't really know what to expect from Chelsea here, and whether anything will click at all or change dramatically in Graham Potter's first league game in charge. It is going to take time for him to mould them into his team, doing what he wants to see."

The pundit further added:

"But what we do know is that, so far this season, too many Chelsea players have not been at the level required, and that has to change. Crystal Palace will make things difficult for them but I think we will see an improvement from the Blues, and it might be enough for them to edge this."

He eventually predicted a 2-1 win for the Blues in Potter's first league game in charge of the London-based side.

The Blues are currently seventh in the league, having earned 10 points after winning three out of their first six games of the season.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho names the team he will be supporting at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jorginho will be supporting Brazil

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon as the tournament in Qatar will start on November 20. However, Jorginho will miss out on the tournament as Italy are not a part of the World Cup.

The midfielder will be backing Brazil during the tournament, as he said in a recent interview with Football Daily:

“I wish I could be there, but unfortunately, we are not going to be there. So, of course, Brazil…I’ll be cheering for them, and let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Brazil have been drawn alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Serbia in the World Cup.

