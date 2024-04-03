“It is going to be so touch and go now” - Neil Warnock predicts who among Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will win Premier League

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has tipped Liverpool to pip Arsenal and Manchester City to the title.

Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders took charge of the title race this past weekend. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 to move top of the table while the Gunners and the Cityzens settled on a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool have nine games left to end Klopp's nine-year reign at Anfield as champions. They hold a two-point lead over Arsenal and a three-point lead over Manchester City.

Warnock reflected on last weekend's results and gave a grim verdict of the drab draw at the Etihad. He suggested Klopp's men are the team to beat in an interview with talkSPORT:

"That was one of the worst games, I think I got up and made a cup of tea in the Arsenal game. That was terrible. But Liverpool all credit to them, they just had a go, I think they are the team now with Man City's injuries."

Pep Guardiola was without Ederson, Kyle Walker, and John Stones for the draw. Their injury crisis worsened when Nathan Ake was forced off against the Gunners and he looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Warnock admitted he'd previously backed City to win the title but is leaning towards the Anfield giants now:

"I tipped Man City early doors but it is going to be so touch and go now. Man City are three behind Liverpool anyway, so they have to lose one game and I can't see them losing too many, Liverpool."

It looks set to be one of the closest run title races in history between the three title rivals. All of them are in red-hot form but European competition could play a significant role in how the chase for Premier League glory turns out.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus sent Liverpool a warning about the unpredictability of a title race

Gabriel Jesus insists it's all still to play for in the title race.

Gabriel Jesus knows what it takes to become Premier League champion. The Brazilian striker won the title four times with City before joining Arsenal in July 2022.

The 27-year-old was adamant that anything could happen with just nine games left. He highlighted the Gunners' superior goal difference (6) in comparison with Liverpool (via Metro):

"It's the Premier League, it's a tough league and anything can happen. It is only two points and then we have a very good goal difference."

Klopp's men could face their toughest test left of the Premier League campaign this weekend. The Merseysiders head to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday (April 7).

Arsenal are yet to go behind in any league game since the turn of the year and last lost in December. They were on an eight-game winning streak before the 0-0 stalemate with City.

