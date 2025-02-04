"It is a great move for both parties" - Harry Kane reacts as Bayern Munich teammate Mathys Tel joins Tottenham on loan

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has given his thoughts on Mathys Tel’s loan move to his former side Tottenham Hotspur. He described it as a beneficial deal for both parties.

Tel completed a last-minute switch to Spurs on deadline day, securing a loan deal from Bayern Munich until the end of the 2024-25 season. The deal also has an option for a permanent transfer in the summer worth €60 million. This move came despite reports that the young French forward had initially turned down a move to the north London club.

Kane, who made the high-profile switch from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, has witnessed Tel’s growth at the German club. He believes the move will provide the 19-year-old with a significant opportunity to develop.

Trending

The England captain spoke positively about Tel’s potential and the impact he could have at Spurs.

“It is a great move for both parties. Mathys is a great guy, really hard-working and full of potential,” Kane said in a chat with fans on the Cleats Club app (via Irish News). "It will be important for him to get some minutes under his belt, get some regular game time and hopefully develop, keep improving and fulfil all the potential that he has.’’

“It’s great for Tottenham to have a young, hungry player with loads of talent to hopefully score some goals and help push Tottenham as far as possible. I wish him all the best and hopefully he has a fantastic time there, I know he will. I am sure all the fans will make him feel really welcome as well.”

Mathys Tel, who arrived at Bayern Munich from Rennes in 2022, has often been deployed as a backup forward for the Bundesliga giants. Despite limited game time, he has impressed with his pace, technical ability, and eye for goal. He's recorded 16 goals and seven assists in 83 games across competitions for them.

Mathys Tel reveals reason for making U-turn to join Tottenham

Mathys Tel has explained his decision to join Tottenham after he had reportedly refused to join them at first. Tel claimed that Spurs was 'the best option' for him after he made a shocking U-turn to join the north London club.

After completing the loan move, Tel said via Sky Sports:

''I’m very excited to play with the teammates, for the fans. That’s a new challenge for me, a new chapter I have to open. And yeah, very excited about it. Why I choose Tottenham, because that was the best option for me. What was important for me, I feel the commitment. I spoke with the president, talk with the manager.

''I’m young, I started to grow up and that was for me the best option and now I’m there. I’m very happy; I think I’m a physical player, fast, technique. I play every moment, every game with my heart. I live with this depression. I always have to push myself to go up and look forward.’’

Mathys Tel is Spurs' third January signing after Ange Postecoglou’s side had earlier signed defender Kevin Danso and goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback