"It would be a great move" - Pundit wants Liverpool to sign 'absolute unbelievable player' ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid

Player-turned-pundit Ashley Williams wants Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham before Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The former Wales centre-back shared his thoughts on the future of the youngster, who has impressed immensely at Dortmund, making 100 appearances since 2020.

Speaking to BBC Sport (via HITC), Williams shared his wish for young Bellingham to play in the Premier League with Liverpool, saying:

“It would be a great move if he moves anywhere because I think he’s a superb talent. What a football player. Very mature. We saw his performances for England. Very brave and he is as good as any midfielder, at the minute. If it is Liverpool, then I think it would be a really good signing for them."

He added:

“For him? Would it be a good fit? Possibly. He seems like the type of lad that would make it work wherever he goes. But I do think someone put money down and bring him to the Premier League because I want to see him week in and week out. Go and get him. What a player. An absolute unbelievable player.”

SPORTbible @sportbible Jude Bellingham captained Borussia Dortmund today aged just 19. Born leader. Jude Bellingham captained Borussia Dortmund today aged just 19. Born leader. https://t.co/QXTsrZF4A4

Bellingham recently made the news after breaking a record with Borussia Dortmund in their weekend matchup against FC Koln. The midfielder became the club's youngest-ever captain in their history, only showing how remarkable he has become at a young age.

Although he is just 19 years old, the England international has earned 17 caps for the Three Lions. He was a vital part of their run to the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

He was also a cardinal part of the Dortmund side that went on to win the DFB Pokal in 2021.

Liverpool will have to fend off Real Madrid and Chelsea to sign Jude Bellingham

According to Metro, the Reds will have a lot of work on their hands if they are to sign Bellingham. Clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are seriously interested in the teenager's services. They will certainly give Liverpool big competition.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erling Haaland has told Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City, according to reports Erling Haaland has told Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City, according to reports 👀📝

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly praised Bellingham, with the Spanish tactician calling the Dortmund midfielder exceptional.

The Chelsea hierarchy are also reportedly desperate to compete up against Liverpool in their chase for his signature next year.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also made signing Bellingham their main priority next summer.

