“It is a great pride to know that I will wear the same shirt he wore” - Real Madrid-bound player hails Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘biggest idol’

Real Madrid-bound Brazilian wonderkid Endrick has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as his biggest idol. The 17-year-old also expressed his pride in following the path of the Portuguese football icon.

The coveted teenage sensation will finally fulfil his dream move to Real Madrid next summer upon turning 18 in July 2024. Los Blancos have an agreement in place with Palmeiras for a while now worth €60 million.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will make an initial payment of €35 million with an additional €25m paid as add-ons. While speaking on his imminent move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Endrick expressed with pride to follow the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told Daily Mail, via Goal:

"My dream since I was little, has always been to play for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my biggest idols. So it is a great pride to know that I will wear the same shirt he wore."

Endrick made his Brazil debut aged just 17 years and 118 days, the third-youngest to do so after Pele, Edu and Coutinho. However, Brazil lost 2-1 to Colombia, with Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz scoring a brace.

Endrick made his name while in the youth ranks of Palmeiras, scoring 165 goals in 169 matches. He has also scored five goals and provided two assists in his first 56 senior appearances for his boyhood club.

Real Madrid plotting move for Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate in January

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Goncalo Inacio in January. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most coveted young players in world football in recent times.

As per Madrid Xtra (via Diario AS), Real Madrid are considering a move for Inacio, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. Inacio is a left-footed centre-back, who has impressed with his tactical awareness and technical elegance. He is composed, assured and good with the ball at his feet.

Inacio has already made 139 appearances across competitions for his boyhood club Sporting CP. He has not only been excellent defensively but has also contributed offensively. The youngster has contributed with 11 goals and eight assists, showing that he can be useful at the other end of the pitch as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Inacio has played three games together for Portugal so far, all in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Inacio has so far represented Portugal four times, bagging two goals and as many assists.