"It was great to see him back"- Danny Murphy names Chelsea star who is always a 'threat'

Danny Murphy praised Mason Mount for his display in Chelsea's victory over Watford. Despite not playing the most enticing brand of football, the Blues ran out 2-1 winners at Vicarage Road.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the 29th minute, converting at the far post from Kai Havertz's pass. Emmanuel Dennis equalized for Watford in the 43rd minute but Hakim Ziyech scored in the 72nd minute to seal all three points for the Blues.

Mount capped a brilliant performance by assisting Ziyech's winner for Chelsea. The Englishman also managed a key pass and two tackles in a sparkling individual display on a night when his team appeared to lack any cutting edge.

Speaking after the game on the BBC's Match of the Day (via Metro), Danny Murphy stated that Mount is always a 'threat' due to his footballing nous. Murphy said:

"Mount never does [disappoint]. He’s got that quality and that desire to keep getting into dangerous areas. You get a great touch, great technique and that willingness to get into areas. He’s always a threat."

The former Liverpool forward went on to add:

"They’ve got lots of quality players but it was great to see him back. You know what you get from him (Mount). Chelsea were poor first half but they only needed one or two chances. Mount very rarely makes the wrong decision."

Murphy concluded by lauding Mount's involvement in Chelsea's winner scored by Ziyech.

"He was pivotal in the winner for Ziyech too. He’s actually been the top scorer since Tuchel came in and he’ll be delighted to have him back."

Chelsea remain top of the Premier League despite recent wobbles

After a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season, Chelsea's high-energy approach seems to be finally getting to the players. The Blues struggled against Manchester United last weekend in a game they should have won. Thomas Tuchel's side created multiple chances but were let down by some poor decision-making in the final third.

Tuchel would have wanted a reaction from his side against Watford. However, Chelsea looked leggy as they struggled to break down the Hornets' defense. The break in the first half due to a medical emergency in the crowd also affected the Blues as they conceded just minutes after the restart.

Chelsea will hope this is just a minor blip as they look to challenge for multiple titles this season. They are currently one point clear at the top of the Premier League and have qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Chelsea's next game is against West Ham United on Saturday.

