"It doesn't happen to a normal person" - Manchester City star lauds Cristiano Ronaldo after his record 200th appearance for Portugal

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias congratulated fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo as he became the first men's football player to make 200 international appearances. Speaking after Portugal's 1-0 win over Iceland, the 26-year-old credited the Al-Nassr striker for his milestone.

He said:

“It was a special day for him and for all of us. Reaching 200 caps is not by chance and it doesn't happen to a normal person. Very happy for him and also for celebrating that milestone with a goal. It is a pride to still enjoy these small moments with Cristiano. He marked the history of the country and football."

Ronaldo marked his record appearance with an 89th-minute goal that gave Portugal the win over Iceland in the EURO Qualifiers. It was a hard-fought win for the European heavyweights, and Dias had this to say about the match:

"It was the last game before the holidays and the important thing was that we won the three points.

"The field was complicated, full of tufts, Iceland's game itself is direct. Above all, we are aware that we have a lot to improve. The three points remain. It is a victory that gives confidence for what is to come. A feeling that we have to do better."

The Al-Nassr attacker broke the record for most men's international appearances in March in a win over Liechtenstein, a record previously held by Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa with 196. He was presented with an award by the Guinness Book of Records before the Iceland game.

Cristiano Ronaldo marks record appearance with late goal as Portugal narrowly beat Iceland

The 38-year-old turned up late in the game to hand Portugal all three points.

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner in his record-setting 200th appearance for the national side as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0. The win meant that the European heavyweights continued to stay at the top of Group J in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

He bagged his 123rd goal for the national side in the 89th minute, scoring home from close range from Goncalo Inacio's cushioning header. The goal was initially ruled out for offside until intervention by VAR awarded the 38-year-old the winner.

Roberto Martinez's men struggled for most of the game, unable to open the deadlock. Their opponents were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when Willum Willumsson received a second yellow.

Poll : 0 votes