“It happened many times” - Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked if Real Madrid can pull off ‘Remontada’ vs Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful of securing a 'Remontada' against Arsenal next week. The Spanish word, which roughly translates to 'the comeback', arguably first became famous after Barcelona's 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League in March 2017.

The Catalans suffered a 4-0 defeat in the Round-of-16 first leg, and were written off before the return leg. However, Barcelona scripted history on the night at Camp Nou, securing a stunning 6-1 win to move to the quarterfinals with a 6-5 aggregate score.

Los Blancos now find themselves in a similar position following their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this week. The LaLiga champions haven't been entirely convincing this season in the Champions League, and needed a playoffs win against Manchester City to qualify to the knockouts.

However, speaking on Saturday (April 12), as cited by Madrid Xtra, Ancelotti insisted that Real Madrid will try until the last minute against the Gunners.

"Remontada? We will try. It happened many times. We will try until the last minute," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos are also trailing Barcelona in the LaLiga title race this season, and are currently second in the league after 30 games. Real Madrid have already lost twice against the Catalans this season and also face them in the Copa del Rey final later this month. Arsenal, meanwhile, are second in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool with seven games left to play.

What did Toni Kroos say about Real Madrid's defeat against Arsenal?

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has said that he was surprised at his former team's lack of reaction in key moments against Arsenal. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"After 2-0, it looked like all was lost. From my experience, when Real Madrid are losing in a game, there is always a phase in which you have the feeling that a goal can be scored."

He continued:

“After each goal I missed that reaction. Scoring a goal was important, but they seemed to be saying ‘please don’t let the fourth one come’.”

Kroos also stressed that the team has to press non-stop from the start in the return leg.

“The team has to give its best. And the Bernabeu crowd will be there. We have to press non-stop from the first quarter of an hour,” said Kroos.

Arsenal have never lost to Los Blancos in the Champions League to date.

