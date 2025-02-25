“It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde" - Ancelotti addresses lack of minutes for Real Madrid star amid exit rumors 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about the situation of young midfielder Arda Guler amid rumors of an exit from the club in the summer. The Turkish youngster has struggled for minutes since arriving at the club from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, and is yet to establish himself as a key player.

Ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti fielded questions from reporters about Guler. The experienced tactician said that the 20-year-old needs to be patient, pointing out that the same process took place with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and others.

“All those who have doubts can come to my office. I read that there is a Guler case, but that case has not come here. It’s a process for him and like for all young players. It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde… He needs time to join the best squad in the world. Everyone understands that and whoever doesn’t, has to do it,” Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal).

The former AC Milan and Chelsea boss also pointed out that he is pleased with Guler's attitude and improvement in training. Ancelotti added:

"I am with them every day. Every day I see him more or less happy and that’s normal. I don’t want to see a player happy when he doesn’t play. I see a player who works, learns and wants to play. This is a small part of the time I spend with him."

"He spends a lot of time with other people. I don’t know if they have the same idea that I have with him. For him to improve and to be able to play for Real Madrid."

Arda Guler has been recently linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich, with several other sides eyeing the youngster. He has made 27 appearances this season, appearing for a total of 967 minutes. He was a revelation in his first season at the club and was expected to have a bigger impact in his second, but has had limited opportunities so far.

Real Madrid boss throws weight behind teenage forward

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he expects 18-year-old Endrick to grow into a great forward with time. The youngster has struggled for regular minutes since joining the side from Palmeiras last summer, leading to rumors of an exit.

Ancelotti addressed Endrick's situation ahead of facing Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. He pointed out that while the teenager may not turn out like Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo due to his different characteristics, he expects him to become a great.

"By characteristics he is not going to be Rodrygo or Vinicius, he has different characteristics. He’s going to be a great striker, I have no doubt. There is no Endrick case, for the moment."

Endrick scored on his LaLiga and UEFA Champions League debuts for Real Madrid but has added just three more goals since then. The Brazil international has seen just 402 minutes of action this season and is being monitored by several sides in the Premier League.

