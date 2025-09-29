“It has happened twice now and it can’t happen” - Gary Neville pinpoints unforgivable mistake from Manchester United in loss to Brentford

Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville has pointed out a mistake made by under-fire coach Ruben Amorim in their club's 3-1 defeat at Brentford. The Red Devils suffered a 17th defeat in 33 games under Amorim when they faced the Bees on Saturday, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Ad

Neville spoke on NBC Sports about the state of the club's affairs after their defeat at the GTech Stadium. He stated that the tactical adjustment from Amorim that saw Mason Mount finish the game at left wing-back was bizarre, calling it 'pretty stupid'.

"I am very worried, there is no point in me sitting here and saying I’m not. The levels of performance, the results and the substitutions yesterday. I saw something at the end of the Grimsby game that they lost in the Carabao Cup a couple of weeks ago, which was Mason Mount ending up at left wing-back.

Ad

Trending

We admire managers who are stubborn and resilient around their system, we want them to stick to their plan, but when you have Mason Mount playing at left-back, you are going to look pretty stupid. It has happened twice now and it can’t happen. The first time I thought it was unforgivable and yesterday it happened again. He changes his back three and his back five every single game and the performances and the results are just unacceptable.

Ad

I’m really, really worried. I would never go on television, as I know how difficult a manager’s job can be, and say a manager should be sacked, but I suspect the hierarchy are going to want to see a turnaround", he said via Metro.co.uk.

England international Mount started the game on the bench, having only returned from injury last week. With Manchester United trailing, he was sent on in place of Luke Shaw in the 81st minute. He was then deployed to left wing-back after Patrick Dorgu made way for Joshua Zirkzee in the 85th minute.

Ad

Amorim has stuck to his preferred 3-4-2-1 system since his arrival in England's top-flight, refusing to change his shape or system. His position has come under increased scrutiny after an unimpressive start to the season at Old Trafford.

Former Barcelona boss eyeing Manchester United job - Reports

Former Barcelona manager Xavi is interested in becoming the next manager of Manchester United, reports have claimed. The Spaniard has been out of work for well over a year, having been dismissed at the end of the 2023-24 season from the Camp Nou.

Ad

A report from Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside has stated that Xavi would not mind the state of affairs at Old Trafford if he were to be approached with the job. Their lack of European football and state of their squad will be no problem for the former Al-Sadd manager, who has studied English football carefully.

Ruben Amorim is under increased pressure at Old Trafford, having overseen 17 defeats in 33 games in charge of the club. Manchester United finished the 2024-25 season in 15th place and are languishing around the same position once more, and the club could soon part ways with Amorim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More