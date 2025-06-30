“It was harder than it may seem” - PSG boss Luis Enrique delivers verdict on Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami after beating them 4-0

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has shared his thoughts on Inter Miami after the Parisians' 4-0 victory over Lionel Messi's team in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish coach said that the win was 'harder than it may seem' based on the score, praising the ‘quality’ of the Herons.

PSG quickly demonstrated their tactical and technical dominance, scoring first through João Neves (6'). Another goal from the Portuguese midfielder (39'), an own goal by Miami's Tomas Aviles (44'), and a tap-in from Achraf Hakimi (45') secured the win for the European champions.

After the game, Enrique suggested that the quality of Javier Mascherano's side was evident in the second half, but reaffirmed that his team 'deserved' the win. He said (via Sportstar):

"It is difficult to play against players of this calibre, it was difficult, but I think as a team, we did an excellent job. There's a visible difference between the first and second halves... their quality is evident, and I think we deserved the victory. It was harder than it may seem, after the first half."

After being eliminated from the CWC, Messi and Inter Miami will turn their focus towards their 2025 MLS campaign. The Argentine maestro has been in a rich vein of form this season, with 16 goals and six assists in 24 games across all competitions.

Up next, the Herons will take on fellow MLS Eastern Conference side Montreal at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday (July 5).

"I am very proud" - Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano claims after Lionel Messi-led side falls to PSG at CWC

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano expressed his pride in his side's run to the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Herons began their tournament with a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al-Ahly and followed that with a surprising 2-1 victory over two-time UEFA Champions League winners Porto, with star forward Lionel Messi netting a brilliant free-kick winner.

In their last group stage game against Palmeiras, they led 2-0 until they conceded two late goals and drew 2-2. The Brazilian side topped the group, and although second-placed Miami became the only MLS side to reach the knockout stage, they faced off against European Champions PSG in the last 16.

Unsurprisingly, Mascherano's team lost 4-0 to their stronger opponents. However, the 41-year-old coach stated that his team had 'achieved their goal' and showed what they 'could do.'

In a post-match press conference, Mascherano said (via Sportstar):

"We achieved the goal we had set for ourselves, we were very aware that we could compete up to a certain level, and today has shown that I am very proud of my players, of the work they did in the competition... We tried to show in each match what we could do. The gap is what it is, but I am very proud of them."

After leading them to the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield title, Inter Miami captain Messi will be eager to help them win their first-ever MLS Cup in the 2025 campaign.

