“It hasn’t been a good fit since day one” - Paul Parker believes Harry Maguire should be stripped of captaincy at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes Harry Maguire should never have been appointed club captain, as he is not the right fit for the job.

Parker said that there is a lot more to being a club captain than the price tag of a player or his ability. The 57-year-old pundit believes Maguire was never the right choice as Manchester United captain.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets (via TalkSPORT), Paul Parker said:

“Manchester United gave Harry Maguire the captain’s armband too early. It surprised a lot of people; it didn’t make any sense, and it hasn’t been a good fit from day one."

“With captains, it isn’t about who has the biggest transfer fee or who’s the best player. There’s much more to it than that. He isn’t the right player to be a captain of Manchester United at this moment in time, and he has a lot in his game that needs rectifying.”

Paul Parker also said that Manchester United overspent on Harry Maguire when they signed him from Leicester City back in 2019. Parker added:

“The amount of money that Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire was far too much. Manchester United wanted to buy him, made a big song and dance about the fee, and then they followed through and actually paid it."

United paid £80 million to secure the services of Harry Maguire back in 2019. Since then, the England international has always divided opinions regarding his defending and his leadership on the pitch.

The 28-year-old defender was made club captain after just six months of signing for Manchester United, following Ashley Young's move to Inter Milan.

Both Maguire and Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency

Both Manchester United and Harry Maguire have continued to struggle for consistency this season. The Red Devils are in the midst of a barren run, which includes just one win in their last six Premier League games.

Harry Maguire has himself had some poor games. The 28-year-old defender had a poor outing against Leicester City. His mistake directly resulted in Youri Tielemans' goal in United's 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Maguire again had a poor game against Liverpool as he came along with Luke Shaw which resulted in Diogo Jota's goal. Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford that evening.

Pressure on Harry Maguire has increased since new signing Raphael Varane endured an injury, keeping the Frenchman out of action for quite some time.

