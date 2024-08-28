“It hasn’t quite worked out” - Jason Cundy rates 29-year-old Chelsea star’s time at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes Kepa Arrizabalaga's stint at the Blues since his record-breaking £72 million move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 "hasn't quite worked out". Once touted as one of the top young goalkeepers in world football, Kepa hasn't fulfilled his potential since moving to west London.

The Spaniard is currently linked with a loan exit to Bournemouth after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea. Cundy shared an honest assessment of Kepa's time at the Blues, telling talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He has worked with the manager before, hasn’t he? It hasn’t quite worked out. Most expensive goalkeeper in the world at one time. Hasn’t worked out for him.”

Kepa was relegated to the bench after Edouard Mendy joined Chelsea in 2020. Mendy's form dropped drastically in 2022-23 and Kepa regained his spot in the XI. However, Mauricio Pochettino preferred Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic in the 2023-24 season, and Kepa was sent on loan to Real Madrid.

The Spanish shot-stopper played 20 games for Los Blancos in Thibaut Courtois' injury absence, keeping nine clean sheets. Carlo Ancelotti, though, preferred Andriy Lunin in the second half of the season.

Kepa returned to Chelsea but is not part of new manager Enzo Maresca's plans. The Italian tactician has signed Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal and Sanchez is still the first-choice goalkeeper.

According to reports, Kepa is set to move out on loan for the 2024-35 season and is close to joining Bournemouth. The Spaniard has so far made 163 appearances for the Blues, keeping 59 clean sheets.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Kepa Arrizabalaga's move from Chelsea to Bournemouth

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea and Bournemouth have struck a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan move. Kepa has extended his contract with the Blues, which was set to expire next summer, by an additional year before his loan move.

Romano has reported that Kepa has undergone his medical and the two Premier League clubs have reached an agreement. Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kepa to Bournemouth, deal done and medical tests ongoing now at #AFCB ground! Kepa signs one more year of contract at Chelsea now valid until June 2026 and joins Bournemouth on loan until July. Agreement done between all parties."

Bournemouth have Neto, Darren Randolph, and Mark Travers on their squad. Kepa, though, could potentially become the first choice goalkeeper for the Cherries.

Bournemouth have drawn both of their Premier League games so far this season. They are set to play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday, August 28, in the EFL Cup second round.

