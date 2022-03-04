"It hasn’t sunk in yet" - Thomas Tuchel reacts to Roman Abramovich's announcement of imminent Chelsea sale

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Roman Abramovich's announcement of his intention to sell the Premier League club hasn't quite sunk in yet, and that it is bound to result in plenty of change.

The Russian billionaire bought the club in 2003, heralding a period of glorious success that has seen the Blues win more than twenty major trophies. However, amid widespread scrutiny caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich has been left with no choice but to sell the club. An official announcement was made not long before Chelsea took the field against Luton Town for their fifth-round clash in the FA Cup.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Statement from Roman Abramovich. Statement from Roman Abramovich.

Despite the distraction, the Blues triumphed over their opponents with a 3-2 win to book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Following the final whistle, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked to comment on the big announcement. The German tactician admitted that it remains difficult for him to imagine the club without Abramovich, but said it was too soon to comment on the matter. He said:

“It’s a bit too early because it’s big news.

“It’s a bit too early to speak, because I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich. So it’s very hard for me. It hasn’t sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It’s a massive change of course.

“We did not talk about it (before the Luton match). We did not talk about it, we accepted it. The players have internet connections, they watch TV so of course they knew, they get messages. But still we focused in the preparation only on sports.

“And maybe some players are more affected, some less, but in the end we managed to focus, grow into this game and find the key to win it."

Tuchel added:

“I don’t think I need to talk about it, I don’t know as much as maybe you think. I’m not a CEO or member of the board. So, I’m very sure the club will speak to us and the players."

Thomas Tuchel remains optimistic, insists his focus is on what he can influence at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel remains focused on his job at Stamford Bridge

Although the sale could shake things up entirely at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel refuses to worry about the future and things that are out of his control. Tuchel further insists that his focus will only remain on the club's staff and team, and that he doesn't generally fear change. He said:

“I’m not so much worried because I still feel privileged and in a good place. And I still hope and trust for the best. I’m not so much the person who worries about things I cannot influence.

“It’s big news, it will be a big change, but I’m also never afraid of change, and will focus on what I can influence, and this is staff and team at Cobham.”

Chelsea are set to take on Middlesbrough in the next round of the FA Cup - a tournament that presents the club with the best chance of winning silverware this season.

