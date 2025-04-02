"It hasn’t worked out" - Didi Hamann predicts where Jadon Sancho could end up amid Chelsea and Manchester United uncertainty

Dietmar Hamann has tipped Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho to leave Chelsea after his loan deal expires at the end of the season and return to Borussia Dortmund.

Ad

Manchester United secured Sancho's services from Dortmund in 2021 for a reported £73 million fee. The England international's career turned awry at Old Trafford, and after his falling-out with former manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho joined Dortmund for six months on loan in January 2024.

The winger enjoyed a resurgence in form in Germany, helping his side reach the Champions League final last season. After returning to Manchester United, Sancho departed Old Trafford for Chelsea on loan last summer.

Ad

Trending

Although he managed to impress initially, Sancho has struggled to perform for the Blues, scoring just two goals this campaign. As a result, there has been growing uncertainty over his next destination, with a return to Old Trafford doubtful.

Speaking about Sancho's possible next steps in an interview with PokerScout, Liverpool icon Didi Hamann said (via GOAL):

"Borussia Dortmund might just be looking at Jadon Sancho because although it started well at Chelsea, it looks like it hasn’t worked out. It looks like Chelsea might pay millions to send him back to Manchester United, so it looks like he might be an option for Dortmund this summer."

Ad

"They tried to keep him last summer but it wasn’t possible, I think he wants to go back. Dortmund wouldn’t be struggling like they are if he had stayed, he has been absolutely brilliant for them. He took Dortmund to the Champions League final last season and I think they would have him in a heartbeat."

Ad

Sancho has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this season.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca speaks on Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho's future

Enzo Maresca has provided a coy answer when asked about Jadon Sancho's future. The Blues have an obligation to buy Sancho permanently from Manchester United for £25 million at the end of the season.

However, it has been reported that the club are considering paying a penalty fee worth £5 million to void the contract and send him back to Old Trafford.

Ad

And Maresca has refused to offer a definitive response on whether the club plan to retain Sancho at Stamford Bridge next season. When quizzed on the matter, the Italian said (via ESPN):

"All the players that are with us, I love all of them. But in this moment, it is the moment to finish well. It is not the moment to think about next season."

"I am completely focused on nine games, two months to go. I'm completely focused about that and then what happens in the summer, we'll see. All the ones that are here, I want them all to be happy to be here."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback