"It would help" - Erik ten hag sends message to Manchester United board as he names key area to sign players

Erik ten Hag has sent an important message to Manchester United's board, highlighting a key weakness that the club needs to address in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Dutchman has made it clear that the club needs to add a new striker to their ranks to keep them firing on all cylinders.

Erik ten Hag's second year at Manchester United hasn't gone as hoped. The Red Devils have been underwhelming throughout the campaign, especially in attack, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Anthony Martial all struggling in front of goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Devils boss commented on his squad and explained why they need to sign a new striker.

"It would help. As I always had in this plan we constructed, we should have had enough goals."

"You count on goals from Rashy, last year he scored 30. You count on goals from Martial, and in my first season, he played very well. In important games, he had a high impact on our performances."

Manchester United splashed a whopping £64 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. However, Erik ten Hag said that the Dane alone wouldn't be enough for the job and insisted on getting a new forward.

"And bringing in a goalscorer like Rasmus Hojlund in should have been enough goals," he continued.

"You need two strikers in our league or our competitions, you need more options. You need double positioning in every position. In some, we didn't have the choices this season, like the striker and the full-back. That has a negative impact on the results," the Dutchman added.

Manchester United are scheduled to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League today (Saturday, April 13).

Erik ten Hag comments on his future at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag addressed his future at Old Trafford at a press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Bournemouth. The Dutchman expressed confidence about his continuity at the club despite the disappointing season.

The Dutch tactician maintained that he's got a good working relationship with United's owners, stressing that the condition at the club remains perfect for him to keep going.

"You mention the new season – it’s very important, the new ownership is working on this and we have to replace this function to go into the new season," he told reporters.

“Also I work with the new ownership very good and closely together and that will not change. It doesn’t have an impact on the way I can work here. Conditions were perfect and are still perfect, so I’m happy with that, but we want to set the right conditions to be successful,” added the Dutchman.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League table and could climb up to sixth if they manage to beat Bournemouth away from home today.