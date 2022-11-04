“It helps if you have Messi, Puyol, Iniesta and Xavi” - Ex-Premier League star labels Pique as ‘worst player’ in iconic Barcelona side 

Former Premier League midfielders Jermaine Pennant and Jamie O'Hara have argued that Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is not a legend, having played with the likes of Lionel Messi.

Pique, 35, has announced his retirement from football and will play his final game this Saturday, 5 November, at the Nou Camp against Almeria.

The Spaniard has had enormous success, making 615 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 53 goals, and providing 15 assists.

He has won the Champions League four times, the La Liga title eight times, and the Copa del Rey seven times, among other club honors.

The veteran defender also lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the UEFA European Championships in 2012 with the Spanish national team.

However, former Liverpool midfielder Pennant has argued that despite the trophies he has won during his career, the defender is not one of the greats.

He told talkSPORT:

"If we're just talking on trophies then okay but as a player I'm not pointing to Gerard Pique as one of the greats. I can't."

Football expert Kevin Hatchard then counterargues Pennant's claim by detailing the number of trophies the Spaniard has won, the number of games he has played, and his consistency.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder O'Hara then alluded to the Barcelona team Pique once played in, which consisted of the likes of Messi and Xavi:

“It helps if you have Messi, Puyol, Iniesta and Xavi… he was probably the worst player in that Barca side!”

Pennant agreed with O'Hara, adding:

"True statement and that's why I'm a bit like hmmm as a great player."

Pique was a member of Barcelona's iconic 2010-11 team alongside Messi

The Blaugrana accomplished greatness in 2010-11

Pique was part of perhaps the greatest Barca team in history in the 2010-11 campaign.

The Spaniard was an integral member of a backline consisting of Dani Alves, Javier Mascherano, and Eric Abidal.

They sat in front of Spanish goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

The Blaugrana possessed what many deem the greatest midfield trio in history, with Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets.

Barca boasted Messi, David Villa, and Pedro in attack.

Under Pep Guardiola's management, the Catalan giants managed 16 La Liga wins in a row en route to winning the title.

They beat Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid 5-0 in the El Clasico on 29, November 2010.

The Blaugrana also won the Champions League by dismantling Manchester United 3-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Messi scored a remarkable 53 goals in 55 appearances during the 2010-11 season.

Pique made 51 appearances, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

He was a mainstay in Guardiola's back four, and many believe his importance that season went unnoticed. Barcelona conceded just 21 goals in 38 fixtures in the league.

