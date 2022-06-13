"It helps me as a player" - Harry Kane reacts to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reacted to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool's imminent signing of Darwin Nunez.

The England striker has revealed that he will relish the challenge posed by the two incoming young strikers in the Premier League.

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on their website.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also close to signing Darwin Nunez as per Goal. Benfica have announced that a £64 million fee has been agreed for the sale of the Uruguayan.

Kane opened up on the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with two fantastic young forwards set to join the top two clubs. The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner insisted that the race for the coveted individual award is always tough.

He also claimed that the Premier League has always boasted fantastic strikers from around the globe. He told Football Daily, as quoted by HITC Sport:

"The battle for the golden boot is always tough. The Premier League has produced some top strikers from all over the world for a number of years now. It’s always been a battle to win the golden boot.”

Kane has insisted that he will cherish the challenge posed by the new Manchester City and Liverpool attackers next season. He added:

"This is no different. You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League. With those two signings, that is going to be the case. It helps me as a player to have good competition. It drives me to improve and get better.”

Kane's last Golden Boot win came in the 2020-21 season when he scored 24 goals. He also won the Premier League 'Player of the Season' award with 13 assists.

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez could spark a new dimension to the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool

Although Manchester City and Liverpool have never been traditional rivals, they have emerged as the two major forces in English football over the last few years.

The two clubs are managed by two of the best managers in world football in Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp respectively. They have certainly been miles ahead of the rest of the clubs over the last few seasons.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



So no unveiling today, and technically not until July 1 when Portuguese transfer window opens. But Darwin Nunez medical got underway at 11am. Expected to take best part of the afternoon, with results confirmed in morning.So no unveiling today, and technically not until July 1 when Portuguese transfer window opens. But #LFC anticipate a formal signing announcement tomorrow. Darwin Nunez medical got underway at 11am. Expected to take best part of the afternoon, with results confirmed in morning.So no unveiling today, and technically not until July 1 when Portuguese transfer window opens. But #LFC anticipate a formal signing announcement tomorrow.

With Haaland and Nunez joining them, a new dimension could be added to the rivalry between the two clubs.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football right now and would add a lot to the Manchester City side. He has scored 86 goals and provided 23 assists in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.

Nunez, on the other hand, does not arrive with the same credentials as the Norwegian. However, he is set to become the most expensive Liverpool player of all time. He has contributed 47 goals and 16 assists in 84 appearances for Benfica.

