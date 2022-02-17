“It has to be high energy” – Carragher explains one condition due to which Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might miss out on ‘big trophies’

Liverpool legend turned television pundit Jamie Carragher explained the one condition due to which the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might miss out on big trophies.

Carragher was highlighting pressing and high energy as a key part of modern football. He claimed the two footballing greats can no longer be carried by their respective teams if they have to compete for trophies like the Champions League. Carragher stated:

"It has to be high energy. And that's why at times this season I've been critical, well not so much critical, but I've looked at the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for United or Lionel Messi for PSG – two of the best players I've probably ever seen. But to win the big trophies, I don't think you can sort of carry players and say they're not going to work out or press off the ball. It just smacks you in the face when you see the Champions League football now."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



talks about the evolution of football in Europe. 🗣 "We won the Champions League but we didn't play the way teams play now. ... We'd just go somewhere and try get a 0-0 and be boring... Champions League football now is the best football you can see anywhere." @Carra23 talks about the evolution of football in Europe. 🗣 "We won the Champions League but we didn't play the way teams play now. ... We'd just go somewhere and try get a 0-0 and be boring... Champions League football now is the best football you can see anywhere."@Carra23 talks about the evolution of football in Europe. 🗣 https://t.co/zk8devKrRt

The former Liverpool defender was speaking to CBS Sports Golazo following Liverpool's 2-0 win against Italian giants Inter Milan in the first leg of their last-16 encounter. The 44-year-old was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp's side as they secured a crucial win at the San Siro.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - two of the greatest ever to grace the game

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continues to go on despite both players in their thirties now. The two have shared as many as 12 Ballon d'Ors between them. Fans may never get to witness such dominance from two players ever again.

However, both players are now in the twilight of their careers and are running out of time at the top.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC There are no replacements for Messi and Ronaldo There are no replacements for Messi and Ronaldo 🐐🐐 https://t.co/xaANdGk3xd

Cristiano Ronaldo, now aged 37, made his move back to Manchester United in the summer and is having a mixed spell at Old Trafford. The Portuguese international has 15 goals in all competitions. However, despite his best efforts, the Red Devils have struggled for consistency on the pitch.

Lionel Messi also made a move in the summer to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. He has struggled to live up to his usual standards. The 34-year-old has scored just seven goals across all competitions for the French giants. Messi missed from the spot against Real Madrid in midweek.

