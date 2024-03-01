"It would be an honour for him, I imagine" - Lyon coach wants Ligue 1 counterpart to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer

Lens boss Franck Hessie could be a worthy successor of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to Lyon manager Pierre Sage.

Klopp has announced his departure at the Premier League giants at the end of the season, citing burnout. Since arriving in late 2015, the affable German has done an impressive job at Anfield, transforming a side in transition to one of the best in England and Europe.

In eight and a half seasons, Klopp has won every title on offer, except the UEFA Europa League, which the Reds could win this season. They lost 3-1 in the final to Sevilla in their only other appearance in the competition in the German's first season at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Hessie has taken Lens from the French second tier to the UEFA Champions League, employing an attacking style of football, like Klopp at the Reds. Sage told RMC Sport (via HITC) about Hessie's links with the Reds job:

“He’s a representative for people who built themselves through an opportunity. He has conquered hearts. He is an example. Lens too. It would be very good to take inspiration from them in the process. I saw that (the Liverpool links). I’m not very surprised.

“With their intensity, the fact that they want to play forward, it’s quite consistent with what Klopp and his staff are doing today. It would be an honour for him, I imagine, to go there.”

He added:

“(Haise) arrived with a lot of courage. He implemented playing principles which allowed him to win matches. They allowed the club to qualify for the Champions League.

“So it’s perfect. He deserves it (a chance at Liverpool). Now, I don’t know if that’s what he wants. It may be that he is very happy at Lens.”

Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly the Reds' top choice to succeed Klopp next season.

What's next for Liverpool?

The Reds are having an impressive season.

Liverpool are having an impressive season in Klopp's final season in charge. Having won the EFL Cup last week - for the tenth time - they are on course to win three other competitions.

The Reds lead Manchester City by a point after 26 games in the Premier League and are into the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 16.

Klopp's side are also in the Europa League Round of 16, where they visit Sparta Praha for the first leg on March 7. However, before that, they play Nottingham Forest away in the league on Saturday (March 2).

