"It was an honour" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi reacts on social media after he received 3 awards from IFFHS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi reacted to receiving three awards from the IFFHS. The Argentine received the awards for the best player, best goalscorer, and best playmaker.

Messi posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram as he wrote:

"It is an honor to receive from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) these three 2022 awards: IFFHS WORLD'S BEST PLAYER, IFFHS WORLD'S BEST PLAYMAKER y IFFHS WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL GOAL SCORER. Thanks!!!"

Messi had a good start to the 2022-23 season with PSG. Apart from his exploits with the club side, he was also at his mesmerizing best when playing for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar, which saw him win the Golden Ball as La Albiceleste became world champions after 36 long years.

Jordi Alba recently spoke about his relationship with PSG superstar Lionel Messi

During Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona, the Argentine formed a deadly partnership with Jordi Alba on the left side of the pitch. The duo combined effortlessly and gave fans many memorable moments to cherish upon.

In an interview with Movistar in February, Alba touched upon the deep bond he had with Messi on the pitch. Speaking about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Spanish left-back said (via SPORT):

"We understood each other perfectly. I would just put it at the right time. It was increasingly difficult because all the rivals already knew us, but he came in from the second row and sometimes found other teammates who were more unmarked."

He added:

"We made a very good duo. With him, everything was easier. Almost all my assists are to him, I remember that the first was at El Sadar. In all aspects of the game, he is the best."

Messi's PSG future is in doubt as the Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to sign an extension. There have been widespread reports linking him with a move back to Barcelona, which could see him reunite with Alba once again.

